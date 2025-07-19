Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $210.01 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.22 and a 52 week high of $212.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.10. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMG shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.80.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

