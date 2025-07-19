Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,172 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 76.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 560 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 41.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,040 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1,184.9% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,043 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 67.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $105,544.08. Following the sale, the director owned 18,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,377.76. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $87.44 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $122.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

