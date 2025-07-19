Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,152 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in United Airlines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in United Airlines by 15.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in United Airlines by 2.2% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 6,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ UAL opened at $92.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.02. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.06. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial downgraded United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on United Airlines from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price objective on United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on United Airlines from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on United Airlines

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.