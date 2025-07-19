Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 14,191 Shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,191 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,815,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,344,000 after acquiring an additional 39,959 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in FOX by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,501,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,111,000 after purchasing an additional 511,554 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,161,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,676,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,043,000 after buying an additional 219,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in FOX by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,397,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,704,000 after buying an additional 29,906 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $56.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.97. Fox Corporation has a one year low of $36.09 and a one year high of $58.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

FOXA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FOX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $310,459.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,316.51. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

