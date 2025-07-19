Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,169 Shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,848,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,026,000 after acquiring an additional 737,696 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,139,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,025,000 after buying an additional 1,096,485 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,344,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,536,000 after buying an additional 906,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 645.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,840,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,525,000 after buying an additional 1,593,875 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DINO stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -57.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $52.88.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is -259.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays set a $43.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.45.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

