Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,429 Shares of ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 45.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 27.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 82,557.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ChampionX Stock Performance
NASDAQ CHX opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49. ChampionX Corporation has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
ChampionX Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 25.17%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.
About ChampionX
ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.
