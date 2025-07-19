Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 254 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 260.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2,928.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $246.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.43 and a 1-year high of $387.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 85.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIO. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $409.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

