Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,173 Shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Cognex alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 439.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Price Performance

CGNX opened at $34.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.95. Cognex Corporation has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $51.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cognex from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cognex from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cognex from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cognex

Cognex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.