Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 391 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 138.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.63.

H opened at $147.86 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 12-month low of $102.43 and a 12-month high of $168.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.25 and a 200-day moving average of $135.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

In other news, insider Jnp 2010-Pg Trust sold 266,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $35,416,770.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hotels Corp Hyatt bought 996,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,453,924.50. Following the purchase, the insider owned 117,077,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,545,453.50. This trade represents a 0.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,111 shares of company stock valued at $49,273,516 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

