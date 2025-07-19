New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 106,953 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 106,953 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in RadNet were worth $11,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in RadNet by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in RadNet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in RadNet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 24,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RDNT. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of RadNet from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. B. Riley started coverage on RadNet in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $74.00 price objective on RadNet in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alma Gregory Sorensen sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $3,106,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,160,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,545,548.32. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,536 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $332,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 249,183 shares in the company, valued at $14,950,980. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,613,220 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RadNet Stock Performance

RDNT opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.69 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.05. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $93.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Articles

