New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $10,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $821,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 300,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $614,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ADM. Barclays upped their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $54.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average is $49.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52-week low of $40.98 and a 52-week high of $64.92.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.86%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.