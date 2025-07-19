New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,239 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $10,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 230,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 157,092 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSN. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

TSN opened at $53.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

