New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 306,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,172 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $10,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invitation Home alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Home by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Home by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Home by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 4.2% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP raised its holdings in Invitation Home by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 41,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Home Price Performance

INVH stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.84. Invitation Home has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $37.80.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $674.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.77 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.82%. Invitation Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is 150.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on INVH. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.97.

View Our Latest Analysis on INVH

Insider Buying and Selling at Invitation Home

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $4,969,704.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 642,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,481,727.93. This trade represents a 18.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Home

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.