New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,828 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Toro worth $10,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Toro by 91.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Toro by 11.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 1.2% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Toro by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTC opened at $73.74 on Friday. Toro Company has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $98.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Toro Company will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson set a $76.00 target price on shares of Toro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $356,740.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,930.22. This represents a 12.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $425,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,749.54. The trade was a 34.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

