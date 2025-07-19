New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $9,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,507,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,706,000 after acquiring an additional 686,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,026,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722,197 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,480,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,367,000 after purchasing an additional 357,894 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,186,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,032,000 after purchasing an additional 212,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,322,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,730,000 after purchasing an additional 636,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $68.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.37. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

