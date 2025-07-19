New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $10,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 284.8% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $288.72 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $318.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1,110.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.30.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 4,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total value of $1,234,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 106,659 shares in the company, valued at $32,392,338.30. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 3,662 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.72, for a total value of $1,123,208.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,358,483.36. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,793 shares of company stock valued at $58,752,794 over the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZS has been the topic of several research reports. FBN Securities raised Zscaler to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Zscaler from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.