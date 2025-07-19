New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.12 Million Stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Domino’s Pizza worth $10,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $420.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.84.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $465.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $466.13 and a 200-day moving average of $460.25. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a one year low of $396.06 and a one year high of $500.55.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

