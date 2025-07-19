New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.25 Million Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 336.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,532 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.38% of ManpowerGroup worth $10,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 48.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 190.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 131.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAN. Wall Street Zen raised ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.05. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $37.99 and a one year high of $77.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.00 and a beta of 1.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a positive return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.5%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

