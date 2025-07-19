New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.31 Million Stock Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Renasant were worth $11,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNST. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 49.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 150,929 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Renasant by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Renasant by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Renasant by 376.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 605,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,640,000 after buying an additional 478,266 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,475,000 after buying an additional 58,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Renasant from $34.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Renasant from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Renasant Price Performance

Shares of RNST opened at $38.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.00. Renasant Co. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $170.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.38 million. Renasant had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

