New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.50 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $11,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 32.5% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $493.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $455.14 and its 200 day moving average is $405.29. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $498.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $384.00 to $423.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $364.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.04.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

