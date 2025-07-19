New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $11,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $150.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.35. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a one year low of $115.43 and a one year high of $161.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.25.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

