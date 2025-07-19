New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Principal Financial Group worth $10,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.82.

NYSE:PFG opened at $81.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.82. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $91.98.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 65.10%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

