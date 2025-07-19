New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 211,756 Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 182.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 327,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,756 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aris Water Solutions were worth $10,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARIS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Aris Water Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in Aris Water Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 201,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Aris Water Solutions by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARIS opened at $22.13 on Friday. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.72 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

ARIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

