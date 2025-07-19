New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 2,600 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $11,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 356.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JLL opened at $253.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $194.36 and a twelve month high of $288.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.39.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JLL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.00.

In other news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total value of $65,441.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,377.09. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

