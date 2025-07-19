New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,600 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $10,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $292.01 on Friday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12-month low of $266.98 and a 12-month high of $417.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 40.44%. The firm had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $187,043.55. Following the sale, the director owned 4,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,021.17. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $879,225.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,613,606.40. This trade represents a 13.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,681 shares of company stock worth $22,140,089. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UTHR. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $321.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.08.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

