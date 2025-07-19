New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,500 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $11,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 355.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 55.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 503.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,107.4% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $40.55 and a 52 week high of $71.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.86. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $2,441,184.73. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 146,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,943.96. This trade represents a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 108,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,024,030. The trade was a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

