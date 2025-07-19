New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 37,644 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,644 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Hyatt Hotels worth $10,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 452.7% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 59,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on H shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial raised Hyatt Hotels from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Macquarie dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.63.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $147.86 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $102.43 and a fifty-two week high of $168.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.25 and a 200 day moving average of $135.48.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, major shareholder Hotels Corp Hyatt purchased 996,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $13,453,924.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 117,077,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,545,453.50. This trade represents a 0.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,084.60. This trade represents a 66.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,111 shares of company stock valued at $49,273,516. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

