New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,800 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $9,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,338,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,186 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,205,000 after buying an additional 193,497 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 8,249.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,494,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,950,000 after buying an additional 1,476,135 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,316,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,281,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,470,000 after acquiring an additional 187,284 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $66.25 to $60.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

IBKR stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.36.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

