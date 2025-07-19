New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,117 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,117 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of TG Therapeutics worth $11,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,085,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 54.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 175.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 77.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,596,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,454,000 after acquiring an additional 209,190 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3%

TGTX opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.04. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.96 and a beta of 1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $120.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.13%. TG Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TG Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TG Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $369,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 228,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,463.04. The trade was a 4.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.