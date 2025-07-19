New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,324 Shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,324 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lazard were worth $11,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lazard by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,788,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $555,393,000 after acquiring an additional 81,559 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,429,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,045,000 after purchasing an additional 240,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,294,000 after purchasing an additional 483,696 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,284,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,137,000 after purchasing an additional 638,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at $59,962,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lazard from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lazard from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Lazard from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $60.00 target price on Lazard and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Lazard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $54.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.33. Lazard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.19.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $669.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.39 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.69%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

