Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 830.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 62.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,126.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 68.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at $113,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $184.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.28. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.66 and a fifty-two week high of $191.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

In related news, COO Michael Biard sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total transaction of $378,773.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 7,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,972.62. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $202,035.03. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,339.73. This represents a 26.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,474 shares of company stock worth $3,666,988. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

