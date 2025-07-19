Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) by 43.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primo Brands were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primo Brands during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Primo Brands by 286.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Primo Brands by 225.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Primo Brands during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Brands Price Performance

PRMB opened at $28.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -362.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.03. Primo Brands Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Primo Brands Dividend Announcement

Primo Brands ( NYSE:PRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Primo Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primo Brands Corporation will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Primo Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primo Brands news, Director Tony W. Lee sold 50,657,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $1,604,324,988.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,210,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,396,226.02. The trade was a 30.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRMB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Primo Brands in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Primo Brands in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.70.

About Primo Brands

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

