Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,003 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 536.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $109.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.78. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $113.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.02.

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Kovaleski sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $90,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,483.15. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 390 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $40,084.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,279 shares in the company, valued at $953,695.62. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,386 shares of company stock worth $1,063,743 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

View Our Latest Research Report on PSMT

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.