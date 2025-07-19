Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 275 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $27,086,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 53.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 499,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,849,000 after purchasing an additional 173,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $604,721,000 after purchasing an additional 131,339 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 43,505.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 122,249 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 423,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,393,000 after purchasing an additional 115,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.40, for a total value of $1,176,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 215,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,889,140.80. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total transaction of $91,368.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,404.16. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,597 shares of company stock worth $6,517,773 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $139.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.56. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.61 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.62.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Qualys from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank set a $142.00 target price on Qualys and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

