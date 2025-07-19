Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Shares Down 29% Following Insider Selling

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) shares were down 29% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as C$1.41 and last traded at C$2.23. Approximately 8,945,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 744% from the average daily volume of 1,059,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.14.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Specifically, Director Michael Heatwole sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.94, for a total value of C$300,186.00. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Hodgson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.03, for a total value of C$606,400.00. In related news, Director James Eduard Fueg sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total transaction of C$150,450.00.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Trading Down 37.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$754.99 million, a PE ratio of -44.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It has a single operating segment of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its core asset is the Pebble Project located in Alaska, USA. The Pebble project is seeking to develop a significant deposit of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver into a modern mining operation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.