NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lowered by Chung Wu Investment Group LLC

Chung Wu Investment Group LLC lessened its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 39,963 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.9% of Chung Wu Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $7,999,936.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,729,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,565,212.88. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $4,725,108.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,984,516 shares in the company, valued at $510,023,939.24. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,964,800 shares of company stock valued at $734,906,003. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.22.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.3%

NVIDIA stock opened at $172.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.99 and a 200-day moving average of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $174.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

