Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,100 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,899 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.9% of Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $226.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $550,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,231,873. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 733,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total transaction of $166,449,928.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 894,546,706 shares in the company, valued at $203,079,993,196.12. The trade was a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,335,232 shares of company stock worth $3,210,622,570. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

