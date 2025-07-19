PYA Waltman Capital LLC Sells 300 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.0% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $291.22 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $296.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $809.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup set a $275.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

