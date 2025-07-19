Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,844,050. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $185.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.90 and a 200 day moving average of $173.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.68.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

