Rational Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rational Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Rational Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alphabet from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.68.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $185.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,844,050. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

