Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for O-I Glass Q1 Earnings

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of O-I Glass in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for O-I Glass’ current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 2.98% and a positive return on equity of 8.48%. O-I Glass’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas set a $18.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of O-I Glass from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 76,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 443,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 120,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

