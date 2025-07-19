Research Analysts Set Expectations for PANW Q2 Earnings

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Palo Alto Networks in a report released on Wednesday, July 16th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now expects that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PANW. HSBC raised Palo Alto Networks from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Stephens cut Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.16.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.3%

PANW stock opened at $195.78 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $208.39. The stock has a market cap of $130.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.87, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.03.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total transaction of $1,009,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 101,135 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,099.75. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.66, for a total value of $19,866,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,243,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,356,888.56. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 569,248 shares of company stock worth $111,279,829 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 141 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

