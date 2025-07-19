Riversedge Advisors LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 50,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 29,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 73,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after buying an additional 13,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush set a $190.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.68.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $185.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

