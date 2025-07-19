Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 613.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RHI opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.00. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $78.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.21.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 118.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

