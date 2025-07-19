Rosenblatt Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target raised by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $300.00 to $470.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $239.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $202.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down from $305.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.10.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $419.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.61, a P/E/G ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $302.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.28. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $444.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 336,265 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.61, for a total value of $121,933,051.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,732.86. The trade was a 99.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 30,167 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.68, for a total transaction of $7,622,597.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,632,167.56. This represents a 74.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,245,915 shares of company stock valued at $447,462,456 over the last quarter. 17.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

