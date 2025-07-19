Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for AAR (NYSE:AIR) Stock Price

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $75.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AAR from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on AAR from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

AAR Stock Performance

Shares of AIR opened at $83.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.58 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.49 and a 200 day moving average of $64.10. AAR has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $86.43.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. AAR had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. AAR’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AAR will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAR

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AAR during the first quarter valued at $526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AAR by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,369,000 after purchasing an additional 58,694 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $6,849,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 10,454.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 63,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 62,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AAR by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

