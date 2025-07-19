Seaport Res Ptn Estimates NVIDIA’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Goldberg now expects that the computer hardware maker will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. HSBC cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.22.

NVDA opened at $172.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.90. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $174.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.52, for a total transaction of $12,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,348,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,826,555,777. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $4,725,108.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,984,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,023,939.24. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,964,800 shares of company stock valued at $734,906,003 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,515,504,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

