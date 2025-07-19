SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 106.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 395.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 39,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $5,005,739.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,363.64. This represents a 74.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 29,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $3,847,372.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 596,684 shares in the company, valued at $77,139,307.52. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SITE. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.70.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $124.27 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.25 and a 52 week high of $160.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.40. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $939.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.90 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 7.31%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

