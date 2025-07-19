Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.25.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

SWX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Southwest Gas from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Trading Up 1.2%

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 194.6% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.0% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 1,015.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 259,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after acquiring an additional 95,894 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWX opened at $77.89 on Friday. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $64.31 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.22.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.66%. Southwest Gas’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

About Southwest Gas

(Get Free Report

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.