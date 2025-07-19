Stifel Nicolaus Cuts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $51.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DKNG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.10.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Insider Activity at DraftKings

DKNG opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.67, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

In related news, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 6,829 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $251,102.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 171,268 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,524.36. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 158,331 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $6,174,909.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 504,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,670,859. The trade was a 23.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 536,627 shares of company stock worth $19,748,622. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,728,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,558,000 after purchasing an additional 434,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

